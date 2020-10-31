Dundee injuries: Osman Sow could return to face Raith Rovers as James McPake delivers update on Alex Jakubiak

Osman Sow could return for Dundee today but fellow striker Alex Jakubiak is unlikely to be risked by manager James McPake as Raith Rovers visit.

Both have been training this week after suffering injuries and were joined by another forward in the shape of Jamaican loanee Nicholas Hamilton after his stint in quarantine.

Winger Hamilton joined on loan from Canadian outfit York9 last month but is not yet ready for action after a fortnight of isolation.

Jakubiak, meanwhile, injured his ankle in the first friendly of pre-season. The former Watford man came through the 1-0 win over Peterhead seemingly unscathed but complained of pain the following day.

That’s kept him out of Dundee’s opening three matches of the campaign.

Former Dundee United frontman Sow limped off against another of his old sides in Hearts two weeks ago with a hamstring complaint.

That saw him sit out last weekend’s 1-0 win over Morton but he’s in with a chance of a recall this afternoon at Dens Park.

Manager McPake said: “It’s been a good week.

“Alex Jakubiak has been back training which is great.

“Osman Sow is still a wee bit niggly but he’s getting there and Nicholas Hamilton trained this week as well.

“The three have done some work this week, Jakubiak did the most but we’ll be cautious with him though it is great to have him back.

“He wants to be available but needs to train more because he’s been out for a while. We don’t want any setbacks.

“Of the three, Osman has the most chance for the game.”

Centre-back Jordon Forster remains sidelined with a broken bone in his foot.