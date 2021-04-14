Dundee injury update: Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan to have scans today

Key Dundee men Jordan Marshall and Paul McGowan are having scans today to determine the extent of injuries picked up this week.

It is understood McGowan got a kick to the shin in training on Monday but his examination is a precautionary one.

However, there is bigger concern over Marshall after he limped off holding his hamstring in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at Dunfermline.

Should worst fears be confirmed, the left-back’s season will likely be over.

Last season Marshall picked up a similar problem in November that kept him out for six weeks.

The regular Championship season has just over a fortnight left to run before the play-offs.

If Dundee confirm their place in the top four and get through to the end, the second leg of the final is on May 23 – just over five weeks away.

Replacement?

With no other senior left-back in the squad, manager James McPake will have to press someone into an unfamiliar position.

Cammy Kerr took on that role at East End Park after Marshall went off.

The returning Jordan McGhee also stood in there last season when needed.

The Dark Blues have youngster Ewan Murray available as well, though it’s unlikely the 16-year-old will be thrown into such high-pressure matches.

McGowan, meanwhile, was close to being fit on Tuesday despite the knock.

He failed a fitness test along with Max Anderson on the day of the game.

Anderson also missed the trip to Dunfermline on Tuesday after limping off in the weekend draw with Morton.

He suffered a blow to his foot late in the game and was replaced by Charlie Adam with 10 minutes remaining.

Despite missing out against the Pars, Anderson is expected to be fit for the trip to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.