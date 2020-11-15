Dundee injury update: Alex Jakubiak returns to training but unlikely to make Hibs clash

Dundee striker Alex Jakubiak returned to first-team training yesterday but won’t be risked at Hibs today.

The Dark Blues finish off their Betfred Cup group stage with a testing trip to Premiership high-flyers Hibernian this afternoon.

With both sides locked on nine points at the top of the group, the winner will take top spot in the group and a seeding into the next round.

Dundee boss James McPake was hoping to welcome back some of his injured stars for the trip to Easter Road today but is likely to only have new goalie Adam Legzdins to call on.

The former Burnley and Birmingham man is expected to go straight into the squad today.

Midfielder Max Anderson will definitely be missing after he picked up a suspension for two yellow cards in the competition.

The game will almost certainly come too soon for Jakubiak while Jonathan Afolabi is touch and go with a slight hamstring problem suffered at Alloa.

Osman Sow remains out with a hamstring injury himself as does Jordon Forster who continues his recovery from a broken foot.

Lee Ashcroft has been missing since testing positive for Covid-19 while young midfielder Callum Moore is nearing a return after surgery in pre-season.