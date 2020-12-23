Dundee injury boost as Osman Sow expected to be fit to face Queen of the South

Dundee expect to have striker Osman Sow fit to face Queen of the South this weekend after a fitness scare.

Sow was one of a number of injury worries for manager James McPake after his swelling in his foot on Sunday, 24 hours after facing Dunfermline.

However, a scan on his foot revealed there are no broken bones and the Dark Blues hope the Swede can shake off the problem in time for the trip to Palmerston.

Speaking on Monday, McPake said: “Osman Sow is getting an X-ray on his fifth metatarsal.

“He caught his foot on someone’s studs and thought it would be all right but he woke on Sunday morning and it was up like a balloon.

“Hopefully, that comes back all clear as he played really well on Saturday.”

McPake is still waiting for news on Charlie Adam’s thigh problem, though he doesn’t expect to know if his talisman will be available until the end of the week.

Adam – whose mum Ellie lost her battle with cancer this week – was substituted along with Sow in the 3-3 draw with Dunfermline at the weekend.

Also picking up an injury was left-back Jordan Marshall while Alex Jakubiak has been ruled out for at least eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Queens hope their main man will be fit for the Boxing Day contest.

Stephen Dobbie had to be substituted 15 minutes into the Doonhamers’ 2-0 defeat at Morton on Saturday with a hamstring injury and is a major doubt for Saturday.