Restaurant goers will no longer be able to order a pint with their curry at one Dundee Indian.

The Gulistan House in Broughty Ferry surrendered its alcohol licence to Dundee City Council on April 1, meaning drink will no longer be sold on the premises.

However, those who still fancy a glass of wine or bottle of beer with their meal are “welcome” to bring their own.

New restaurant owner Rachid El’Qmache, who has taken over from retiring Munsif Ali Mohammed, said diners would still be able to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in the premises.

Rachid, 48, said: “When I worked and lived in London in particular, it was very common to have a “bring your own bottle” policy.

“I think with a restaurant people like you to concentrate on the food and service.

“But those who want to have a drink with their meal are welcome to do so, and we will happily keep their drink refrigerated.

“There will be no corkage charge either, so they won’t pay any extra.”

Rachid, who lives in Broughty Ferry with wife Susan and their two children, added that part of his decision not to sell alcohol was due to his Islamic faith.

He said among other possible endeavours, he may try opening during lunch times.

He also said the business may try and expand into outside catering — providing food for functions in other venues.

Meanwhile, former owner Munsif Ali Mohammed has decided to call it a day after almost four decades in the industry.

Munsif, 63, opened his first restaurant — the Ganges — in Lochee in 1978.

The following year, Munsif moved his buisness to Broughty Ferry, opening the Gulistan House in Gray Street.

And finally, in 1988, he moved to the Gulistan House’s current location in Queen Street, Broughty Ferry.

He said the original Gulistan in Gray Street had the honour of being the first Indian restaurant to open in Broughty Ferry.

Munsif, who lives in the Ferry with wife Nasreen, said: “After 39 years, I think I will take some time to relax and see how I feel in a year.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time at the restaurant and I will miss working and speaking to customers.

“I’m planning to spend more time with my wife, my two sons and daughter, and my three grandchildren.

“I want to thank my customers over the years.

“A lot of them have been very loyal and regular visitors to the restaurant.

“And, I would like to say thanks to my staff over the years. Many of them have gone on to own their own successful restaurants.”