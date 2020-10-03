Dundee Indian restaurant closed until further notice after worker tests positive for Covid-19

An Indian restaurant in Dundee is closed until further notice after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

Goa Indian Restaurant in Broughty Ferry closed its doors after one of its kitchen staff members contracted the virus.

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page said: “Unfortunately one of our kitchen staff members has tested positive for COVID-19.

“His symptoms started on Monday morning, 28th September, (Goa was closed for business Monday 28th and Tuesday 29th).

“On Wednesday 30th September he called to inform the Head Chef, and we told him to stay home and take covid test immediately. On Thursday (1st October) COVID-19 test was taken at 3.30pm. Today, unfortunately he was confirmed positive at 2:30 pm (2nd of October).

“Immediately once looking up government guidelines and Dundee City Council we decided to close promptly. And will remain closed until further notice.

“As he was a member of the kitchen staff he would not have had direct interaction with any customers.

“Nevertheless if any of our customers do appear to have symptoms, please follow the government guidelines by reporting it to the NHS or getting themselves tested.”

The post went on to apologise to customers.

It added: “Our apologies for the inconvenience as everybody knows these things are beyond one’s control. We wish him well and a full recovery.

“Most importantly we would like to reassure you that before the restaurant resumes trading we will sanitise the restaurant fully and thoroughly, and take all precautionary measures to make sure that we put the health and well-being of our customers and staff as priority.

“Once again sorry for any inconvenience and we hope everyone is safe and well.”