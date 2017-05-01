A Broughty Ferry restaurant has scooped the title of Best Indian Restaurant in Dundee for the second year in a row.

Goa, in Erskine Lane, was awarded the title last year and was lucky enough to receive it again at the 10th Scottish Curry Awards.

A spokesman for Goa said: “We are so proud and honoured to win the award for the second year in a row. Winning last year was such a proud moment but to win again is just unbelievable.

“We have such a great community and we’re thankful to them for always supporting us.”

Picture shows chef Anthony Ranjit Gomes (seated) with Goa colleagues (from left) Mamun Hossain, Shahrukh Muhammad and Simon Walters.