Dundee inches away from clicking says midfielder Scott Allan

Dundee midfielder Scott Allan insists it’s only a matter of time before the Dark Blues show their true colours as a “right good side”.

Despite sitting bottom of the Premiership table with no points yet on the board, Allan is taking plenty of positives from the performance at Aberdeen on Saturday.

For the second week running, Dundee passed up a host of good chances before eventually falling to a third defeat of the season.

Allan said: “I think it’s just a matter of time before it clicks.

“One thing I’ll say is you’d be more worried if you weren’t creating chances.

“Aberdeen are regarded as probably the second-best team in the country — we came to their place and more than matched them, limited them to set-pieces basically.

“I had a good chance second half, I maybe should score. On another day it goes in but I think we have to take the positives.

“We’re just inches away from being a right good side.

“It’s been an early learning curve but as a team we’re learning still, new manager, new players but it’s just a matter of time before it gels.”

The on-loan Celtic midfielder also thinks a bit of naivety cost them at Pittodrie for Stevie May’s winning goal.

After both Marcus Haber and Faissal El Bakhtaoui had been struck down with injury, the Dark Blues were down to nine men momentarily when the Dons knocked in the winner.

However, not before the Dundee midfield had the opportunity to knock the ball out to allow their substitutes onto the pitch.

Allan added: “The goal was unlucky and a wee bit naïve in another way.

“We won’t make that mistake again when we’re down to nine men. If that happens again or something similar, we’ll put it out of play.

“It was a wee bit of naivety on our part but it’s early in the season, there’s a long way to go, and we’ll definitely learn from it.

Next up, the Dark Blues welcome Hibs to Dens Park on Sunday in front of the Sky Sports cameras and Allan knows it’s about time they start to convert some of the chances they’re creating.

“Football is all about winning and getting points.

“In the Hamilton game we could easily have been 2-0 up early doors, then on Saturday we lost a goal from a set-piece, got back into the game, kept going and probably should have got another through myself.

“We had some half-chances but they didn’t create much and it’s a bit frustrating to lose a goal like that.

“We go into the Hibs game on Sunday and take the positives and have a right go again.

“If you’re not making chances then you’ve got real problems but we look a real threat when we go forward.

“Hopefully, the fans can see the positives and can get behind us next week.

“I’m really looking forward to it, it’s a good platform for us to put a base down and show teams how good we really can be. The teams that have played us will have seen that.

“I think Hibs play less football than they have done under previous managers but they’re a strong side full of good players.

“For us we just have to look at ourselves, we’re close to turning into a right good side.

“It’s early days, the team is gelling together and the positives outweigh the negatives — I think that’s the main thing at this moment in time.”