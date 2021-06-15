Dundee ice skater secures place for Team GB at Beijing Winter Olympics

A Dundee ice skater has helped secure Team GB a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Natasha McKay, 26, from Dundee, is a four-time qualified British Champion.

She secured a place for Team GB to compete at the ladies singles at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022.

Natasha qualified for the spot after competing at the World Figure Skating Championships, which were were held in Stockholm, Sweden in late March.

After making it through to the ladies free skate, Natasha finished 23rd, being awarded a quota place at the Olympics by the International Skating Union (ISU).

At the same event, ice dance pair Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson secured a place for Team GB in the ice dance.

Athletes win places for nations at the Olympics, rather than for themselves, so Natasha will now work to be selected as part of the Team GB skaters in Beijing next year.

The Dundee ice skater trains in Dundee under Debi and Simon Briggs, as part of Ice Dundee.

The official squad will be announced by the British Olympic Association (BOA) at the end of this year.

Natasha said: “I am very proud that I have managed to qualify a spot for Great Britain at the Winter Olympics and am very happy the BOA has accepted it.

“I will continue to work very hard with my coaching team here in Dundee to make it through the selection process and hopefully represent my country at the Olympic games.

“This would be a dream come true and the greatest honour.”