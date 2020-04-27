Dundee ice cream parlour owner attacked as police launch search for teenage thugs

An ice cream parlour owner was kicked and punched in the head by a group of schoolboy thugs who smashed his shop window.

Stephen Bennett was working in a backroom of Casa Di Gelato preparing home deliveries when he heard shouting coming from the alleyway next to the shop in Albert Square.

The yelling then turned to the sound of smashed glass as a window at the back of the shop was broken.

Stephen walked out into the street where he saw three teenagers.

“I could hear shouting down the alleyway, but I didn’t come outside until I heard the smash,” said Stephen, 54.

“I grabbed hold of one of them and he was saying ‘it wisnae me’ and then his friends started kicking me.

“They kicked me on the foot, the knee and one of them punched me in the side of the head.

“I couldn’t hold on and I had to let the boy go before I called the police.”

Stephen later went to hospital for an X-ray on his injured foot and was relieved to find he had not been seriously injured.

Like all non-essential businesses, Stephen’s ice cream shop is currently closed to the public, but he is still operating a delivery service.

“It’s a shame as there is so much good going on at the moment, and this goes against the spirit of that,” he added.

Police yesterday launched a search for the teenage suspects.

A statement posted on Facebook said: “Police Scotland is appealing for information about an incident at an ice cream shop in Albert Square, Dundee, about 4pm on Thursday April 23.

“A window to the rear of the shop was smashed by a group of youths, who then allegedly assaulted one of the shop workers outside the store.

“We would like to trace three male youths, all aged about 12-15, and described as all between 5ft 4in to 5ft 8in, two wearing dark clothing and one wearing a red hoodie.

“If you have any information that could assist us, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 2365 of April 23.”