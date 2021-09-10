Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Dundee: ‘Fight in street’ involving man reportedly with weapon prompts huge police response

By Steven Rae
September 10, 2021, 11:15 am Updated: September 10, 2021, 11:33 am
Post Thumbnail

A huge police presence is currently in attendance at an incident in Dundee.

At least nine police vehicles were seen parked in Yeaman’s Lane, in the Lochee area, around 10.40am.

Yeaman's Lane Dundee Police

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Yeaman’s Lane, Dundee, around 9.50am on Friday September 10, to reports of an altercation between two men, with one of them possibly in possession of a weapon.

“Officers are currently at the scene.”

One witness said the police dog unit was at the scene along with other officers.