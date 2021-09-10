Dundee: ‘Fight in street’ involving man reportedly with weapon prompts huge police response

September 10, 2021, 11:15 amUpdated: September 10, 2021, 11:33 am
A huge police presence is currently in attendance at an incident in Dundee.
At least nine police vehicles were seen parked in Yeaman’s Lane, in the Lochee area, around 10.40am.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Yeaman’s Lane, Dundee, around 9.50am on Friday September 10, to reports of an altercation between two men, with one of them possibly in possession of a weapon.
“Officers are currently at the scene.”
One witness said the police dog unit was at the scene along with other officers.
