A housing support service in Dundee has been praised in an inspection report.

The Gowrie Care Dundee West housing support service, which is based in Dundee’s Tullideph Place, was visited by the Care Inspectorate.

Care chiefs gave the service grades of “very good” and “good” for quality of care and support and quality of management and leadership respectively.

After the unannounced visit, the Care Inspectorate said: “We spoke informally to some people who used the service during this inspection and some of their families.

“People appeared to be happy with their support and with the staff who supported them. People told us about the range of activities and outings they enjoyed, including holidays.

“Family members told us that generally they were happy with the quality of care and support.”

The report added: “There continued to be very good detail in support plans that made reference to other relevant guidelines or protocols.

“Where required, risk assessments had been completed to consider potential hazards or barriers and how people could enjoy a full range of activities and opportunities whilst minimising the risk of actual or potential harm.

“Where legal orders such as guardianship were in place, we saw copies of the powers that had been granted and this was referred to within care and support plans.

“Guardians we spoke to confirmed that they were well informed and that staff consulted with them as agreed.”