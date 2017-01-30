A housing support service in Dundee has received a positive inspection report.

The Hillcrest Housing Association tenancy support and warden service, based in Explorer Road, was given two grades of “very good” by the Care Inspectorate.

The association offers a tenancy support service for vulnerable adults in Dundee and Perth and Kinross, enabling them to sustain their tenancy within the community.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “This service provided a very good level of care and support for service users.

“It also produced and supported good quality staff. Service users also spoke about the manner and skills of the staff in positive terms.

“Workers were seen as friendly, polite and ‘going the extra mile’ with their knowledge of the housing and benefits system.”

The Care Inspectorate recommended that the service should provide staff with tablets or laptops to assist in their support of service users.

The report said: “Housing and benefit administration and applications are increasingly done online. It is therefore recommended that the service look into obtaining such equipment for staff.”

Hillcrest’s tenancy support manager Ian Stephen said: “We’re delighted to be recognised as very good by the Care Inspectorate.

“The positive report reflects the excellent service that our team provides to the people they support. As with any feedback we will look at the areas identified for improvement and work on putting measures in place to address them.

“Our team puts a great deal of time and effort into personalising people’s support and putting them at the centre of any planning.”