A housing support service in Dundee has been given three grades of “adequate” in an inspection report.

Blackwood Care’s Tayside Services Housing Support, in Jack Martin Way, was visited by the Care Inspectorate.

It provides a combined housing support and care at home service to people who have a wide range of needs and is available to adults in Dundee, Perth and Angus.

The service was given grades of adequate for its quality of care and support, staffing and management and leadership.

The Care Inspectorate report said: “Observation of staff practice and practice reported by service users showed that staff had good relationships with the people they supported. They knew how to move and handle them effectively and generally followed good practice around infection control.

“A very clear picture had emerged of a service that was falling short of good practice around its administration of continuity of staff, visiting times, communication and some occasions of missed visits.”

A spokeswoman for Blackwood said: “We received useful feedback from the Care Inspectorate and are actioning its recommendations. We were pleased that the Care Inspectorate reported that Blackwood is generally a trusted service which has been an innovator in the use of digital care technologies, a keen trainer of staff and a provider of high quality care and support.

“They also noted that customers said staff were friendly and treated them with dignity and respect. We continue to focus on delivering our high quality care service and look forward to the next report from the Care Inspectorate, which will reflect the changes put in place.”