Dundee householder detained and denied food by trio, court told

A man allegedly had his Dundee home taken over by three people who threatened him with a knife, assaulted him and deprived him of food.

Edward Paton, 59, Danielle Lockhart, 28 and Jennifer Gordon, 36, are accused of detaining the man against his will at his home on Stirling Street.

Paton faces a separate allegation of dealing heroin from the man’s home.

None of the three made any plea in connection with the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.

It is alleged that between March 10 and 31 and while acting with others, Paton, of Deveron Terrace, Lockhart, of Kenmore Terrace, and Gordon, of Colinton Place – all Dundee – abducted the man after being allowed to stay at his home for two nights.

Deprived of food

The trio allegedly refused to allow him to leave, threatened him with a knife and repeatedly assaulted him by throwing items and kicking him on the leg.

The man was allegedly deprived of food and not allowed to attend hospital appointments.

Paton was said to have been concerned in the supply of heroin from the address during the same time period.

Sheriff John Rafferty continued their case on petition for further examination.

Lockhart and Gordon were released on bail while Paton was remanded in custody meantime.