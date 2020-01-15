Dundee housebreakers steal car, television and iPad from property in shocking raid

Police Scotland are on the hunt for thieves after they broke into a Dundee property and then stole the householder’s car.

The incident happened in Bowbridge Place, near the junction of Dens Road, Mains Road and Provost Road, about 2am on Monday January 13.

Other household items including a television, iPad and iPhone were also taken, officers said today.

A spokesman said: “The house was broken into and items stolen, including the keys to the householder’s car, which was in turn also stolen.

© Google

“This is a red Toyota Yaris, which had the registration ST65BHE when taken.

“The car was seen to head eastwards on Dens Road and turn into Hillbank Road, but was then lost to sight.

“A number of other items were stolen, some from the house and many that were within the car when it was taken.

“Most notable were a 40 inch LG TV, a black iPad and a black iPhone in a pink case.

“Two individuals were seen to steal the car. We have been given a description of one of them, this being a man about 5ft 6 and slim build, wearing a white or cream coloured jacket and a black baseball cap.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 11.

“Our reference is incident 0202 of January 13.”