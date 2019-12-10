Dundee House forced to close its doors due to a power failure

Hundreds of Dundee City Council staff have been sent home for the day following a power failure this morning.

It is understood the building on North Lindsay Street has been on back up power from 9am this morning before the building was forced to close in the last few minutes.

A statement on Dundee City Council Twitter page confirmed the closure.

They stated : “Due to a power failure, Dundee House will be CLOSED for the rest of the day. Limited customer services will be available for emergencies only, and can be contacted via 01382 434343.”

An issue with the air conditioning and internal servers overheating had seen a number of systems going down this morning.