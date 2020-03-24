Dundee hotel offering free meals to NHS staff, key workers and vulnerable people

NHS staff, key workers and some of the most vulnerable in the community are being offered free meals by a city hotel.

Tayview Hotel boss Misbah Mohammed said his kitchen will be open so he and others can help provide food for those most in need.

Health service staff as well as police officers, firefighters, council workers and teachers, along with vulnerable people, can take advantage of the service.

With panic buying still leaving the shelves of many supermarkets decimated, Misbah said he was particularly concerned about the impact on children.

“If people from the NHS or the emergency services are finishing a shift late at night, a lot of them are not able to buy what they need,” he said.

“The situation we are in just now could change at any time. There are people out there who aren’t able to get the food they need to feed their children.

“I’ve been to Tesco just to get bread and milk and it’s not been possible. There’s been people in tears because they can’t get anything.

“The least we can do is try to help the community in some way and try to keep the morale up.”

Meals can be picked up from the hotel on Broughty Ferry Road after 3pm with deliveries also possible depending on the situation.

Misbah, 42, is also urging cooks, drivers, or anyone who wishes to volunteer to get in touch.

The hotel would also welcome any surplus food in order to assist with their efforts.

Misbah added: “We are also looking for any chefs or delivery drivers who would be willing to help with this.

“We would be asking anybody who would needs any of our meals to come and pick it up. If there are vulnerable people who need it then we can deliver but what we are offering will mostly be from picking the food up.

“We are just a small hotel but we want to try and keep the community spirit as high as we can during this difficult time.”