Dundee hotel giving away wedding to NHS key workers

A Dundee hotel is giving away a wedding to NHS key workers to say thank you for their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apex Hotels is giving away a total of five weddings or civil ceremonies to couples, including one in Dundee.

With up to 50 guests permitted to attend, the package includes a three-course wedding breakfast, drinks package and evening buffet.

Also on offer at the Dundee hotel are top table flowers, ceremony room hire and upgraded wedding night accommodation.

A hairdresser, DJ and make-up artist will also be part of the prize.

The wedding prize is part of a partnership with Operation Recuperation,

The initiative was set up by Oxfordshire-based Rachel Sherwood to help healthcare workers recover from the pandemic.

A ‘thank you’ for Covid-19 response

Apex Hotels sales director Kim Wilkinson said: “We’re thrilled to be working again with Operation Recuperation – this time to turn deserving NHS workers’ dream big days into reality.

“Across five of our UK properties, including Dundee, we’ll be providing wedding packages worth a total of £30,000.

“Our NHS heroes in Scotland have worked exceptionally hard over the course of the past year and have had major milestone moments like weddings postponed or cancelled.

“We want to do our bit to say ‘thank you’ for all they do.”

Ms Sherwood said: “When the team at Apex asked if we’d like to help them give away wedding packages to NHS workers who’d had their big days postponed, the answer was a resounding yes.

“We’ve had a lot of superb donations to Operation Recuperation since March 2020.

“It’s been a joy to give them away to almost 1,000 staff from the UK’s hardest hit hospitals.

“They’ve all made a difference but this one is extra special.

“It will be creating a lifelong memory for the NHS ‘winners’ and their loved ones. It’s a brilliant idea.

Couples invited to nominate themselves via Operation Recuperation have until 24 July to apply.