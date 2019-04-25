Dundee hotel bosses want city musicians and street performers to fill spaces ahead of festival

Hotel Indigo bosses are appealing for local performers to fill spaces ahead of the launch of a local festival.

The venue, at Lower Dens Mill on Constable Street, is hosting the Stobfest event on Friday May 10.

Streetfest, taking place from 4-8pm, will feature street food, music, art and stalls in the hotel’s outdoor courtyard.

Organisers are looking for musicians and street performers in particular.

Organised by the Stobswell Forum, the week-long Stobfest will run until Saturday May 18, with a gala on the final day.

To find out more or to book a space, email Shona Gillespie at Hotel Indigo at salesandevents@hindundee.co.uk.