For the first time in years, Dundee is hosting a Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) contest.

Sunday will see the inaugural Dundee City Pipe Band Contest take place in City Square.

There will be 30 performances, with bands appearing from 10.30am-4.15pm.

A spokesman for the event said: “Please come along and support this free event to make it a success and we would like to thank the city council and the RSPBA for their support.”

This weekend is also the official start of the RSPBA pipe band season, with contests in Dundee, Dunbar and Gourock in preparation for the British championships in Paisley on Saturday May 20.