‘Dundee hospital had no hot water – now is not the time to be replacing Ninewells’

A reader has contacted the Evening Telegraph regarding Dundee-based MSP Jenny Marra calling for a replacement for Ninewells.

Robert McIntyre said: “Does she really believe that this is a priority when people like myself have family currently in Royal Victoria Hospital where, for one day recently, staff and patients had no hot water?

“It’s absolutely scandalous and, dare I say, extremely dangerous in this day and age.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “Staff reported that there was no hot water running in two wards in Royal Victoria Hospital from 9am on Sunday February 23.

“Repair work was carried out and hot water was returned to the areas by 3pm that day.

“Patients and staff could access hot water from other areas of the hospital if required during this period.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”