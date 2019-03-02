Dundee hopeful on fitness of Andrew Nelson and Craig Curran for Hearts clash

Dundee are hopeful striker Andrew Nelson will be back fit for next week’s home clash with Hearts.

And the Dark Blues are waiting on Craig Curran to find out if he will be able to join him, too, as he recovers from the stomach problem that kept him out at Rangers on Wednesday.

Nelson has made a massive impact since signing for the club from Sunderland at the end of January with four goals in his first six games for the Dark Blues but has been out for the last two games.

The 21-year-old injured himself celebrating his goal against Livingston two weeks ago and missed the defeats to Hibs and Rangers.

Manager Jim McIntyre revealed the striker tried to train on Monday before the trip to Ibrox but his shin injury continued to give him problems and he was quickly ruled out of the game.

He’s not expected to miss much more action but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to lead the line against Hearts next week.

Curran, meanwhile, added a bit of dizziness from a head knock against Hibs a week past Friday to his stomach injury and Jim hopes a bit of extra time with no match this weekend will help him recover.

As for the club’s long-term injuries, goalkeeper Jack Hamilton has had a cast removed from his hand after surgery on a broken finger but will still miss the majority of the season. Andrew Davies is making good progress on his broken foot after treatment down south but it will still be some weeks before he’s available.