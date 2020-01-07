Dundee man launched homophobic tirade at police officer after being taken to Ninewells

A homophobic thug told a police officer he was a “******* p***” after being taken to Ninewells in an unconscious state.

Gordon Taylor had been picked up by the police on Caird Terrace on January 5 on an unrelated matter and, as he was being taken to Bell Street, fell asleep.

The concerned officers then drove him to A&E at Ninewells Hospital.

When Taylor came to in a hospital bed, he made several attempts to leave, despite being told by officers he was under arrest.

Fiscal depute Carol Doherty told Dundee Sheriff Court: “He stood up several times and intended to leave his side room.

“The accused was warned multiple times that he was arrested and should return to his bed.

“He became prickly and hostile and aggressive and began to shout and swear at police officers.

“He said: ‘**** off you p***. You’re a ******* p***.”

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie, in mitigation, said Taylor had “no aversion to homosexuality at all”.

He added: “He cannot understand why he came out with the comments that have been narrated.

“He would like to put forward his profound apologies to the police officers concerned.

“It was my understanding that excessive alcohol was at the back of this…mainly vodka and lager. He has no recollection of the events that took place.”

Taylor, 30, of Balmerino Road, admitted threatening behaviour and uttering offensive prejudiced remarks at Ninewells and to possessing cannabis on Caird Terrace, both on January 5.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentence to January 31 for reports and bailed Taylor meantime.