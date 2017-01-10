Thousands more Dundee homes are set to get food waste bins from the council next month.

The local authority will roll out the new containers to areas including the city centre, Perth Road and the Hilltown, as part of its ongoing drive to improve recycling rates.

The bins encourage people to put all food waste into special caddies, which are then collected weekly by the council.

Around 60,000 households already have access to the food collections.

Councillor John Alexander, convener of neighbourhood services at the council, said: “Dundee is one of the few areas in Scotland where food waste collections are provided to flatted properties and our approach of offering a tailored solution for each property rather than a onesize-fits-all approach has been widely praised.

“The final rollout of food waste collections is scheduled for February, with residents in the remaining areas of the city not yet covered receiving their containers and information leaflets in the run-up to the launch date of February 27.

“Drop-in sessions will be held in late January and all residents due to receive the new service will receive a leaflet advising them of the dates and venues for these.”

Meanwhile, a separate rollout of recycling bins for items including glass, cardboard and plastics will continue in the summer.

The new kerbside recycling scheme was introduced in areas such as Broughty Ferry, Menzieshill, Charleston and Lochee in 2015.

It was suspended last year while a new recycling charter was launched by the Scottish Government, with the council service redesigned as a result.

Mr Alexander said: “The new service will be introduced to the remaining areas of the city during a two-phase rollout scheduled for April and June 2017, thereafter revisiting the areas of the city already in receipt of enhanced collections in order to align these with the new service — this is likely to be late summer 2017. In all cases, residents in the affected areas will receive notification of the new service well in advance of the start date and will be advised of the drop-in sessions to be held in their area to allow them to speak to the team and obtain further information.

“Early indicators of recycling performance for 2016 are encouraging.”