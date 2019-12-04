Dundee homeowner erects sign in frustration at housing developer and its ‘appalling’ work

A resident at the Dykes of Gray development has attached a huge sign to the side of his house and warning against buying one of the new builds.

The property on Nethergray Road, within the Dykes of Gray development, has caused a stir among the local community after it was hung at the back of the property over three weeks ago.

Would-be buyers visiting the Persimmon showroom are likely to be greeted by the sign on the house, which sits opposite and leaves visitors under no illusions as to what current one of the current residents thinks.

The message on the signage reads: “Don’t buy a home until you’ve spoken to us home snags with appalling aftercare.”

The sign is in large black writing – making it hard to miss when travelling past.

Persimmon, which is currently still carrying out works on the site, has declined to comment on the sign.

The sign has been shared on social media, with motorists and neighbours also noticing the message.

One man who drove past said it was visible from the Persimmon sales site within the housing estate.

He added: “You’d find it hard to miss it when going past. A few of my friends were asking me what was going on.

“The sign certainly doesn’t look like a joke.

“It must be awkward though as the sales unit for potential buyers sits nearby. Regardless what you think of the development that must catch people’s eye and influence them, it’s pretty damaging.

“It’s been up for around three weeks but folk have been sending me pictures of it as they’ve been going past.”

The homeowner who created the banner was approached for comment regarding the ongoing fiasco while workers continue to carry out construction works nearby.

He admitted he had been approached regarding the matter after hanging the signage.

But he declined to comment on the dispute.