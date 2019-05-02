Dundee homeless charity urgently seeks donations after soup van fails MOT

Eagles Wings Trust is urgently seeking donations after the van it uses as a mobile soup kitchen failed its MOT.

The trust provides Dundee’s homeless community with hot food and drinks from the van, which is usually based on Bell Street.

At present approximately 30 people use the service on a daily basis from Monday-Thursday.

The van also allows the group to offer a range of toiletries and clothing as well as sleeping bags and blankets to those who are sleeping rough.

Without the van, volunteers are forced to use their cars which limits the service they can offer to cold food, such as sandwiches and fruit.

A spokesman for the trust says that for many people the food from Eagles Wings is the only meal they get a day.

Anyone who is able to help can email: info@eagleswingstrust.org.uk.