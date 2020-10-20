Homeowner slams thief who stole £300 worth of items from his vehicle parked in the West End

A man who had hundreds of pounds worth of belongings stolen from his car has released CCTV footage of someone acting suspiciously nearby.

The man was seen loitering around the Blackness Road area in the early hours of Sunday before entering Dean Smart’s driveway.

After being caught on three separate CCTV cameras over the course of 30 minutes, the man left and the next day Dean discovered aftershave, a leather jacket and car documents were all missing from the Range Rover.

Dean said he had contacted Police Scotland at around 1pm on Sunday after discovering the items were gone from the vehicle.

“I’d installed CCTV after a previous incident at the address and this guy was in the area for around 30 minutes,” Dean said.

“He comes into my driveway and he’s actually staring at the camera, he must have seen the red light on it.

“It wasn’t until I looked back at all the footage I realised just how long he was loitering in the area, going past my driveway 15 minutes before he actually came in.

“Apart from wearing a snood over his mouth’s he’s doing nothing to hide himself.

“Whoever was responsible has taken a women’s leather jacket which is black with gold buttons, aftershave and the car documents. It’s around £300 worth of items that have been stolen.

“Given they’ve taken documents containing personal information I’ve contacted all the relevant bodies in case there is any unusual activity with my bank.”

The man in the CCTV appears to be around 5ft 11in in height, and was wearing a baseball cap, hooded jacket and skinny bottoms.

A police spokesman said: “We are investigating a break-in to a car in Blackness Road, Dundee, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday October 18. Inquiries are continuing.”