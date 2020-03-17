Dundee home decor store could be turned into ‘low cost’ gym if plans are approved

A Dundee interiors store could be transformed into a “low cost gym” if proposals are approved by the local authority.

An application submitted to Dundee City Council outlined plans to convert the Harry Corry store, which is situated at the Kingsway East Retail Park, into a health and fitness club operated by JD Sports.

It is understood that the Belfast based company are set to “shortly vacate” the Kingsway unit and permission is being sought to change its use from retail to leisure use – which the developers “do not consider to be in any way contentious.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

The proposals outline that 30 full time jobs would be create if the gym plans were approved, as well as generating around £670,000 a year for the local economy.

The application said: “As well as providing benefits in terms the well-documented impacts of exercise upon physical and mental health, the proposal will have significant community benefits through creating a number of new jobs and generating earnings.

“The proposal will make a positive contribution to economic growth and prosperity and

accords with the Government’s agenda to promote development that results in economic growth.

“The earnings will have associated wider benefits for the local economy through increased spending power of residents, which in turn will help support other businesses in the locality.”

If the proposals are approved, it would be the third “low-cost” health and fitness centre in the city, following on the DW Sports Fitness gym at Gallagher Retail Park, Xercise4Less, at the Wellgate Centre and PureGym on Marketgait.

However, it was highlighted in the application that despite the number of similar businesses already in operation in Dundee, the developers believed that “vast majority” of the clubs members will be drawn form the immediate area, rather than the city centre.

The application explained: “Clearly, Dundee City Centre is already well provided for in terms of low-cost health and fitness centres.

“Therefore, it is apparent that this application will serve a different catchment (i.e. residents and employees in north west Dundee).

“As a result, no site within Dundee City Centre can be considered suitable to accommodate the proposed development.”

Harry Corry have been approached for comment.