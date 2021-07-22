Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021 Show Links
News

Dundee holocaust survivor’s Brexit fears raised in Parliament by MP

By Paul Malik
July 22, 2021, 5:03 pm
Chris Law

The plight of Dundee Holocaust survivor Irena Jendrycha has been raised again in Parliament.

An early day motion put forward by Dundee West MP Chris Law was submitted on Thursday.

In it, Mr Law wants to “draw attention” to the contributions made to the UK by EU nationals, as well as pointing out the issues faced by Mrs Jendrycha and others like her who have had to apply for settled status post-Brexit.

Irena, 77, described the experience of applying for settled status after Brexit like something from “the horrors of her past” and the process left her feeling as if “any goodness was sucked out of me like a syringe”.

What are Early Day Motions?

Early day motions (EDMs) are motions submitted for debate in the House of Commons for which no day has been fixed.

As there is no specific time allocated to EDMs very few are debated. However, many attract a great deal of public interest and media coverage.

EDMs are used to put on record the views of individual MPs or to draw attention to specific events or campaigns. Topics covered by EDMs vary widely.

By attracting the signatures of other MPs, they can be used to demonstrate the level of parliamentary support for a particular cause or point of view.

 

The motion

It read: “That this House recognises the contribution that the hundreds of thousands of European nationals living in the UK have made to the UK, further recognises that one of those European Nationals is Dundee’s Irena Jendrycha, one of the UK’s last Holocaust survivors, who moved to the UK aged four after her liberation from a German concentration camp, notes that Irena, like the hundreds of thousands of other European Nationals living in the UK, was forced to apply through the EU Settlement Scheme to secure her place in the UK.

Holocaust survivor Irena Jendrycha.

“Further notes that Irena, despite applying is still unaware of her status, which has caused her a lot of stress and anguish and calls on the Government to resolve applications such as Irena’s as soon as possible and ensure that the status of those who are still unsure of their status in the UK will be treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve.”