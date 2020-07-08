Dundee holidaymakers rush to book foreign getaways this summer

Fears that lockdown would dash dreams of a holiday abroad this summer have been cast aside by Dundee holidaymakers.

Hays Travel, which reopened its Dundee branch on June 29, report a surge in bookings from customers keen to grab a week in the sun.

Branch manager John Stewart told the Tele: “We were pleasantly surprised. We’d been taking bookings on the phone during lockdown but at 35% of normal levels.

“On the first day open we were exceptionally busy. We had four desks operating at the branch and had to call on extra help to cope with the numbers coming in.

“In that first week we took as much bookings as the Thomas Cook branch did in the whole of July last year.”

By far the favourite destination for Dundee holidaymakers was Spain, he revealed, followed by the Canary Islands and Turkey.

With air travel rules yet to be finalised in Scotland, customers were prepared to fly from Newcastle and Manchester airports to guarantee a holiday abroad.

England has lifted quarantine restrictions for holidaymakers travelling to a list of 73 ‘air bridged’ countries, but Nicola Sturgeon branded the plan ‘shambolic’.

Scottish airport bosses this week called for clarity “as soon as possible” to prevent further job losses and allow routes to be re-established.

John commented: “We’re just awaiting an announcement from Nicola Sturgeon which we expect will bring another upturn in demand.”

He added: “I’ve been in the travel industry for 35 years and been through the twin towers, wars in the Middle East – so many global events – but one thing is for certain, the tourism industry is resilient.”

While most travel agent branches are now open for business in Dundee, Barrhead Travel – which announced redundancies this week – is currently closed.

A spokeswoman for the Glasgow-based firm told the Tele the Dundee branch is expected to open again in the next fortnight.

She added: “Our commitment to supporting our customers is not affected by this announcement – we have teams still working remotely and we’re contacting all customers who have bookings affected by Covid-19 disruptions.

“We can assure all of our customers that their holidays remain fully financially protected.”

The firm – which employs 600 staff in 30 branches throughout Scotland – said the difficult decision to make staff redundant came as a direct result of the impact of Covid-19.

Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, said: “Customer confidence has been dented by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding quarantine and travel restrictions.

“This, combined with the imminent closure of the furlough scheme, means we have had to announce a number of redundancies.

“We will be ensuring that there is full support available for all our colleagues – personally and professionally – over the coming months.”