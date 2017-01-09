Dundee’s bid for a Hogmanay celebration could receive a cash injection from Scotland’s official tourism body.

Last week, the Tele reported that a petition was launched to get a special New Year’s event up and running in the city.

Nearly 1,000 people have backed the bid, which is due to be put to Dundee City Council.

The Scottish Government is also reported to be supportive of any application for funding, which is available through VisitScotland’s Winter Festival event fund.

The programme can give out cash to support events across the country on Hogmanay, Burns Night and St Andrew’s Day.

It’s believed any bid for an event in Dundee would be in with a strong chance of receiving funding. The cash could help get an event in the city off the ground.

Around £390,000 was dished out to 22 events last year.

A spokesman said VisitScotland would welcome applications from across the country, including Dundee.

He said: “Tourism is already leading economic transformation in Dundee and Angus with projects like the V&A Dundee bringing new opportunities to the region. A formal Hogmanay event could provide a further boost to tourism in the area, at a time traditionally considered low-season.”

“Scotland’s Winter Festivals celebrates the three National Days – St Andrew’s Day, Hogmanay and Burns Night. Details of any funding opportunities for events planning to mark the 2017/18 Winter Festivals will be posted on EventScotland’s website in due course, of which all applications are welcome”.

The event fund will open for applications in April.

Graeme McKenzie, who set up the petition, hoped that an event could be planned for the end of 2017.

He said: “I think it’s fantastic that the petition has taken off like it has. The money that the VisitScotland has from the fund would be greatly appreciated.

“I think the end of this year, it’s a lot of work, but there are people more than willing to put the hard work in. I think it’s best left to the people of Dundee to decide what the event entails and will be I’ll be looking to have a public meeting.”