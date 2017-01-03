Hundreds of Dundonians have signed a petition calling for a traditional Hogmanay street party to be held in Dundee this year.

Graeme McKenzie is the latest Dundonian to take up the cause to try to re-introduce a street party to the city — and it seems he has plenty support.

Within 12 hours of launching the petition more than 300 people had signed it.

Graeme said: “I’m expecting many more people to sign the petition.

“There’s a definite desire in Dundee to have a proper street party for everyone to enjoy.

“Dundee is Scotland’s fourth largest city so I don’t see why we can’t have an organised party.

“If Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen can all have an organised event I don’t see why we cant.

”Even Perth, Inverness and Stonehaven have organised events so I really think we should too.’

Graeme said that as well as bringing people together, a party would generate a lot of business.

He said: “Hotels, pubs, restaurants and even taxi drivers would all get business from it.

“It would also raise Dundee’s profile far and wide.”

Graeme said that as well as launching the petition, he plans to lobby city councillors and candidates who are standing for the local authorities elections in May.

In recent years there have been several attempts to get a street party on Hogmanay.

In 2015, it looked as though a bid to have a party had been successful.

However, the organisers of a huge New Year celebration pulled the plug on plans due to a lack of funds.

At the time a Dundee City Council spokesman said: “There was joint recognition that the costs and logistics of organising a Hogmanay event in Dundee city centre were greater than first thought.”

Many people have been in touch with the Tele sharing their disappointment that yet again there was nothing in Dundee.

One reader said: “Every other big city had something.

“How embarrassing for this town that it’s trying to promote itself, and fails on one of the best aspects of the year.”

