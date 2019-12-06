Dundee Hogmanay event under threat of cancellation after planning row

The first Hogmanay party to hit the streets of Dundee in 20 years is in jeopardy after organisers admitted they are “considering other options” after being taken to task by Dundee City Council’s licensing committee.

GMC Ventures, organiser of the City Square event, has hit out after being given what it describes a “tight timescale” to carry out the conditions attached to the granting of permission for the event to go ahead.

Councillors voted to grant permission – on the condition that GMC tightens up its event plans to the satisfaction of council safety chiefs by December 20.

Jill Gibson, who had planned the event with her dad John, says this is now unlikely – and has blamed advice given “too late” by event chiefs.

She said: “Although the Public Entertainment Licence was granted, a number of conditions were attached with the request that we submit revised plans by December 20.

“Due to this unfeasibly tight timescale and in light of costs which are spiralling daily, largely due to advice which has been given too late in the planning process, there is a great deal of financial risk attached to us running this event so we are now exploring other options and will be in a position to announce our intentions in due course.”

The city’s licensing committee took Ms Gibson and event manager Callum Ross to task over the event – which had been set to feature Kyle Falconer and Eddi Reader – as it emerged council safety chiefs had five ongoing concerns about the December 31 event.

Principal events officer Claire Dow, representing Dundee City Council’s safety advisory group (SAG), said outstanding issues with GMC Ventures’ event plan would “put public safety at risk” if they are not addressed.

Organisers have been given until December 20 to address a number of pressing concerns – or face having to call the event off despite many tickets already sold.

Among the issues raised were concerns with the stage being erected in City Square, security and stewarding around the event both during the day and in the evening, the provision of the medical staff on site, a lack of planning for bus queues after the event and what Ms Dow described as “many small errors and ambiguities” in the written documents submitted to the SAG.

Event chiefs and council staff have been thrashing out the details of the event since May – and Ms Dow said most events of this type would typically involve a “third” of the scrutiny undertaken on the Hogmanay party to date.

Mr Ross told the committee he had been frustrated by delays in feedback from council officers – countered by Ms Dow as a “naturally flowing conversation” that dealt with the most significant issues one-by-one before turning to lesser matters.

He said: “We’ve sat with officers and resolved issues together but unfortunately that hasn’t been the case throughout. The feedback we received could have been better received earlier on – it’s a shame we didn’t get it any sooner. There has to be a point where you just let us get on with our jobs.”

Lochee Labour councillor Charlie Malone asked if Mr Ross could give him assurances that any outstanding issues would be fixed in time for the event.

The event manager replied: “We will and we can – to a very high standard and very safely.”

Licensing chief Stewart Hunter moved to approve the application – on the condition that the SAG’s concerns were addressed in two weeks’ time.

The Hogmanay party has already hit a number of bumps in the road, with GMC pulling the plug on a December 30 event featuring Cool For Cats rockers Squeeze.

“It’s something that should have been looked at ahead of time”

The Tele took to the streets to ask members of the public their thoughts on the potential cancellation of the city’s Hogmanay party on December 31.

Rhiannon Clacher, 22, a student from Coupar said: “It would be really disappointing if it was cancelled. It would be a shame for Dundee. It would be a loss to the city.”

Andrew Hogg, 52, an offshore worker from Coldside, said: “If everybody puts their heads together they will get it done. If they had enough time to get it done and its not been done, it would be right for the council to shut it down.

“I think it’s a shame for the person on the street but its not up to them to put everything in order. If it doesn’t go ahead I think its terrible for the city. I remember the millennium and it was brilliant.”

Calum McCaffery, 25, from Wormit said: “I think its quite disappointing to hear it might get shut down. It’s something that should have been looked at ahead of time rather than now two weeks away. I would like the opportunity to see stuff like that go ahead, I think it’s a great way for the community to get together and just have a good time. I think it is in the best interest of both sides to make sure it goes ahead.”