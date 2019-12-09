Dundee Hogmanay event relocates to Fat Sam’s due to spiralling costs and planning issues

Dundee’s first Hogmanay party in 20 years has been cancelled and re-scheduled for a nightclub in the city – with promoters insisting refunds will not be available following the move.

The event, billed It’s Happening, has been dumped due to “spiralling costs,” organisers say, with the alternative New Year’s bash to be held at Fat Sam’s.

Kyle Falconer is due to headline the show, with support in the form of Eddie Reader, rock pipe band Gleadhraich and Sinderins.

A statement from organisers, GMC, said: “It is with great sadness that we have been forced into the very difficult decision of having to move our event this year.

“We were excited about the prospect of having it outdoors in the city square, however we have managed to find an excellent replacement venue in Fat Sam’s.”

© Supplied

Jill Gibson of GMC Ventures said: “Unfortunately refunds won’t be available. Gigs change venues all the time, including the move of the Craig David concert from Slessor Gardens to the Caird Hall.”

Some party-goers have already voiced concerns about the change of venue as they seek answers over their tickets.

One said: “Hogmanay in a nightclub. Hardly a party for Dundee. What a joke.”

Another disappointed woman said: “I would like a refund as this is no longer the event I wanted to attend.”

While a third party-goer said: “I have tickets for this event as well. Was hoping for an outdoor event.”

Dundee City Licensing committee last week told organisers they must resolve a number of key issues before December 20 of they wanted the street party to go ahead.

The GMC statement added: “Whilst working with Dundee City Council Safety Advisor Group we were given advice which we took on board even though we felt elements of it were unnecessary and costly.

“We continually added elements into our event management plans to satisfy the council, however as the planning process progressed the council continued to add recommendations that increased the need for extra resources at extra cost at a very late stage.”