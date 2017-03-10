A Morgan Academy teacher who admitted letting two pupils copy an essay has been allowed to continue teaching.

History teacher Stewart Findlay admitted trying to help the students achieve a National 5 qualification between March and June 2015 during two hearings before the General Teaching Council Scotland (GTCS)

The hearing listened to testimonials from a number of Mr Findlay’s colleagues, including senior depute head teacher Alexander Anderson, principal teacher of history Annabel Quin and a number of people familiar with Mr Findlay outside of school.

During the hearing, Mr Findlay said the act was a “gross error of judgment”.

He told the hearing: “I realise that was naive and stupid on my part, all I wanted was the best for the pupils.

“It has been the most embarrassing moment of my professional career.

“I am not a dishonest person, it was a gross error of judgment.

“It wasn’t for personal gain — I did it wanting to help the candidates.”

The GTCS, after considering all evidence, chose to serve Mr Findlay with a Conditional Registration Order requiring him to form a development plan to address the deficiencies in his teaching practice, including familiarising himself with SQA assessment guidelines.

Coming to its decision, the GTCS said: “He appreciated that he had let himself, his department and the school down.

“He said that he was remorseful.

“He described his actions as naive and stupid. He said it was a dreadful mistake. He said he was embarrassed.

“He assured the panel he had no intention of repeating his behaviour.

“He said that he took full responsibility.”

“However, the GTCS noted that Mr Findlay did not admit his conduct at the earliest opportunity and knew that what he was doing was wrong.

“In light of this, they chose to impose the Conditional Registration Order.

“The panel’s view is that the respondent did not admit his conduct at the earliest opportunity. He knew what he was doing was wrong when he did it. At any time after doing it, he could have approached his management to tell them about what he has since characterised as a naive mistake.

“In relation to the imposition of a Conditional Registration Order the panel rejected the presenting officer’s submission that there is no focus for conditions.

“The panel had already explained that it took the view that the dishonesty sprang out of particular circumstances with which the respondent could be trained to cope.

“The senior staff at Morgan Academy realised that and have worked with him. The panel takes the view that this work should continue.

“The local authority says it will support the respondent if conditions are imposed.”