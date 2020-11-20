Dundee hip-hop star thanks the public after scooping national award at this years Scottish Alternative Music Awards

A Dundee musician said she went “straight back to work” after picking up a prestigious award this week.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, India Rose raised a cup of tea at home with friends and family rather than an awards night glass of champagne after she won the best hip-hop category at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMA).

Although she was unable to enjoy a glitzy ceremony – which would have been in Glasgow – she said it was “nice” to celebrate with her family instead.

And the day after Wednesday’s jubilant celebrations India was straight back to work in the studio.

The win marks the culmination of an incredible two years since she first began recording tracks in her bedroom, to now collaborating with local alternative media firm, Socialeyes.

India said: “Firstly I just want to thank everyone who voted for me, the judges who nominated me, my manager Kirsty and the Socialeyes team.

“I knew I was in with a chance but part of you thinks it’s not going to be you.

“Me and Kirsty knew we were about to win, as they told us a few days prior so we could do a VT for me winning but we didn’t tell the rest of our friends and family who were watching it.

“We actually told them we hadn’t won it and we were just going to watch the show anyway, so when the announcement came in people just erupted.”

© Supplied by Kirsty Miller

She added: “Although I knew I’d already won it only kind of sunk in after I got my hands on the award.

“It has been an incredible two years working on tracks and making music videos and we are hopefully going to be releasing a four-track EP shortly.”

And despite the whirlwind of the past two years, the former Grove Academy is showing no signs of slowing down as 2021 approaches.

Her manager, Kirsty added: “I’m so proud of India, not only for winning this award but also how far she has come in the last two years.

“This award is a merit to India for her talent and hard work. It’s also extra special for us to bring this home to Dundee and we are so grateful for the support and votes.

“Hopefully this is the first of many as we continue to move forward with a busy schedule in the run up to Christmas and in the new year.”

© Supplied by Kirsty Miller

Owner of Socialeyes and local lad, Mikey Miller, also sang India’s praises.

He added: ” It’s an excellent achievement for India. It’s great for India and Kirsty to see recognition for all the work they have put in.

“Traveling all over Scotland for events, meetings and studio time, it’s a lot.

“India is very talented and keeps progressing and with the support and guidance from Kirsty, I’m sure there will be more awards in the future.”