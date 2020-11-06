Dundee hip-hop artist speaks of ‘whirlwind’ two years after being nominated for Scottish Alternative Music Award

A local hip-hop artist learned she could soon be crowned the best in the country while taking her kids to school.

India Rose, 27, who has been recording for the past two years after beginning her burgeoning rap career in her bedroom, has been nominated in the best hip-hop category at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards (SAMA).

The mum-of-two revealed she heard the news she was in contention for the award while out on the school run.

The former Grove Academy pupil said: “I was screaming when I found out I’d been nominated. I was coming out of the school run at Claypotts, it’s great to have received this recognition.

“Everyone has been sending me messages of support saying ‘well done’ which is amazing, unfortunately it’s being held online this year as result of Covid-19.”

And while hip-hop might still be seen as a leftfield choice for Scottish musicans, India says it has been the perfect ingredient in unleashing her creativity.

“My family has always been very musical but I only really got into the hip-hop side of this around two years ago,” she added.

“Kirsty, my manager, gave me the confidence to step out of my room and do this on stage, it’s been a total whirlwind these last two years, it’s a bit surreal what has happened.

“Being able to rap has been able to help me converse some of my feelings about my life experiences including the passing of my father.”

The nomination represents some positive news for the rapper, who like so many musicians has had her career stalled by the pandemic.

She had been scheduled to do more work outside of Dundee, including the 0161 Festival in Manchester, which was ultimately cancelled.

Although hip-hop might be something that is more affiliated with the United States and parts of England the artist hopes her recent success might help to raise the profile of the music genre in Scotland.

She added: “There are some good performers out there, I think the rap and grime scene has come on a long way Scotland.

“It is obviously really big in England but I’m hoping the work myself and other Scottish artists are doing is giving it more recognition.”

While continuing her work and looking ahead to the future India revealed she has also been working on other projects with her manager Kirsty Miller and Socialeyes.

The alternative media company are currently using platforms such as music and film to address ongoing social issues such as the drug culture and the social deprivation it breeds in the city.

Next week they are sharing their message and experiences with school children in Edinburgh, something India is “delighted” to be involved with.

She added: “We are doing some performances with an alternative school in Edinburgh and have done some social workshops in and around Dundee in recent times.

“I’ve had a challenging life and I really want to share the message that anyone can achieve anything.”

To hear more of India’s music you can find her on Spotify and YouTube.

The awards are being held on November 18.