A fantastic football tale has scored a Dundee High School pupil praise from one of the world’s biggest clubs.

Luc Granier made it his goal to create a super soccer story for the school’s winter writing competition.

The primary four youngster, who lives in Blairgowrie, penned ‘Santa’s Football Dream’, in which Father Christmas’s two favourite teams – Jingle United and Manchester United – play each other.

His entry hit the back of the net with the judge of the competition, school librarian Siân Lloyd-Wiggins awarding the eight-year-old the silver prize in the P4-5 category.

But with Luc being a huge fan of the Old Trafford outfit, his dad decided to send the story to club managing director Richard Arnold and Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, who plays a leading role Luc’s tale.

So when Mr Arnold replied to say that he had read the story and loved it, it was a dream come true for the Perthshire youngster.

Thanking Luc, Mr Arnold said: “It was extremely well written and very enjoyable.

“I particularly like the idea of Father Christmas playing a half for each team.

“Although, from the pictures I have seen, he would have to have some amazing skills to compensate for a possible lack of fitness!”

Luc is keeping his fingers crossed that his award-winning work might even find its way into the Red Devils’ dressing room.

He said: “I am so happy that Manchester United read my story.

“I hope my favourite players, David De Gea and Bruno Fernandes, get to read it too.”