Dundee high street dealt another blow after popular trainer shop put on the market

Dundee’s city centre has been dealt another blow after a popular trainer shop looks to have to shut its doors for the final time.

The Size? shop has been a fixture on the High Street for a number of years but has now been listed on the market, with the landlord actively looking for new tenants.

The unit was listed on the market by firm, Westport Property and is advertised as being in a “prominent position” on the north side of High Street, Dundee.

It was also outlined that the premises also benefits from “being in very close proximity to both the Overgate and Wellgate Shopping Centres”, as well as having neighbouring occupiers include Costa, Slaters Menswear, Boots, Virgin Money and H&M.

It is understood that it is available immediately at “rent to be negotiated”.

When approached by the Tele, an agent for Westport Properties confirmed that the firm had been asked by the landlord of the property to put it on the market before the Covid-19 lockdown came into effect.

In a statement, he said: “We received instructions from the landlord to market the property after the existing tenant exercised a break clause provision in their lease.

“We managed to inspect prior to the lockdown restrictions coming into place and it’s been on the market now for approximately eight weeks.

“We’ve not had any direct communication with Size and so are unaware of any future plans for its Dundee store.”

Dundee City Council’s Liberal Democrat group leader, Fraser MacPherson added that he hoped the retailer would not be leaving the city for good, outlining the need for business to be supported after the disruption caused by the pandemic.

He said: “I hope that it is not the case that the business is shutting and that it is simply relocating.

“It’s vitally important that there is good support for businesses in what has been a massively challenging time. We want them to thrive when a degree of normality eventually returns.”

The shop, which sells designer training shoes and casual sportswear, has been known to have customers queue up overnight outside when limited editions shoes go on sale.

The JD Group, which is the parent company of Size?, has been approached for comment.