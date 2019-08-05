Dundee High School teacher awarded £60k after being bullied into resigning by rector

The rector of the High School of Dundee bullied a long-serving principal teacher and forced him to resign after he refused to apologise to a pupil who stormed out of his class, a judge has ruled.

An employment tribunal found John Halliday, 64, who will retire as head of the institution in January, held “extremely threatening and unpleasant” meetings with the staff member following the incident at the school.

Judge Ian McFatridge ruled Daniel Goodey was bullied out of his job after he “sighed in frustration” at the pupil as she left his classroom in a “huff”.

The tribunal heard the pupil was late in handing in an assignment and took exception to being told to work with a classmate to finish it. As she left, the teacher made an exasperated noise and told her “don’t walk away angry”.

The incident led to a complaint from the girl’s mother, who said her daughter no longer wanted to be taught by Mr Goodey, and following an investigation, the school agreed to allow the girl not to attend his classes.

Mr Goodey had 14 years of service and was principal teacher of religious, moral and philosophical studies at the school when he found himself wrongly accused of unprofessional conduct after he refused to provide a written apology to the girl.

He felt this left him with no option but to quit.

Judge McFatridge ruled Mr Goodey had “simply been carrying out his job”.

The judge ordered High School of Dundee to pay £60,000 to Mr Goodey.