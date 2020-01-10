Dundee HGV driver suffers life-changing injuries after collision on the A82

A Dundee lorry driver has been identified as the victim of a Highland village crash last month.

The CJ Lang driver has suffered life changing injuries as a result of the collision on December 11 at Spean Bridge

A spokesman for CJ Lang confirmed one of their drivers had been involved in the incident on the A82 Inverness to Fort William trunk road at the junction with the A86.

The driver who worked at the Mid-Craigie Depot on Longtown Road had been involved in an incident with a Mercedes bus before becoming trapped under his own vehicle.

Emergency crews were scrambled to the scene including a heavy rescue unit from Inverness shortly after noon.

The man was freed from the vehicle using air bags and bricks before being taken by ambulance to the Belford Hospital in Fort William with leg injuries.

A police spokeswoman confirmed at the time the man’s injuries were not thought to be “life-threatening.”

One person, who declined to be named, confirmed the man had been working at the CJ Lang building on Longtown Road before adding they were aware he had suffered “serious” injuries.

Staff are understood to have put a collection together for the driver affected as he recovers from the incident.

He said: “We were aware one of the driver had been involved in the crash and we heard it was serious.

“The guys in the company put a collection together for the driver, we wish him a speedy recovery.”

A spokeswoman for CJ Lang added: “We can confirm that a road traffic accident involving a CJ Lang vehicle took place in December at Spean Bridge.”

The man is now continuing his recovery at a hospital in Glasgow the Evening Telegraph understands.