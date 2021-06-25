Dundee Heritage Trust becomes latest business to pay Living Wage

Dundee Heritage Trust has become a Living Wage employer, despite losing most of its income sources during the pandemic.

The Trust is an independent charity that runs Verdant Works and Discovery Point in the city.

They were heavily affected by the lockdown due to the pandemic, as the majority of the income is funded through admission fees, events and retail income.

The executive management team took a voluntary 20% pay cut and the CEO restricted her own salary to the living wage for four months.

This was to ensure all employees who were working and furloughed could be paid the living wage.

They have now committed to paying every employee the living wage, which is set at £9.50 an hour.

Denise Clark, HR advisor for the Trust, who took charge of the process, said: “Against all the challenges of the past year we are delighted to be awarded Living Wage status and proud to be doing our bit towards Dundee’s ambitions to become the UK’s first Living Wage city.”

Living Wage City

In 2019, Dundee became the first place in the UK to become a Living Wage City, with the Discovery Trust becoming one of more than 80 employers who committed to the foundation.

Peter Kelly, director of the Poverty Alliance said: “The Living Wage accreditation of Dundee Heritage Trust is a signal of their commitment to raise awareness of the importance of the real Living Wage and helps set the standard for businesses in Dundee.

“Too many workers in Dundee and across Scotland are locked into poverty. Paying the real Living Wage loosens the grip of in-work poverty and helps ensure workers can meets their everyday needs.”

Councillor Lynne Short, who is a member of the Dundee Living Wage Action Group, added: “It’s fantastic to welcome Dundee Heritage Trust into the Living Wage family here in Dundee.

“Dundee Heritage Trust join a number of anchor organisations including the council, Thornton’s and Dundee and Angus College.

“We already know the important impact that paying the real Living Wage has on workers and businesses, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sector.

“In Dundee we are immensely proud to be leading the way and driving efforts to become the first Living Wage City in the UK.

“This place-based approach is a great way to engage with communities and business in the city, I look forward to welcoming more businesses as Dundee recovers from the pandemic.”