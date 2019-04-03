Dundee heart attack victim lay in bed as vandals smashed up late mother’s car with a boulder

Vandals smashed the window of a luxury sports car with a boulder while the devastated owner lay in bed recovering from a heart attack.

Kenneth Hill, 58, said he was shocked to receive a visit from police at the weekend telling him that someone had thrown a huge boulder at his “pride and joy”.

The West End man said the car – a Jaguar X Type – was gifted to him from his mum, who has subsequently died.

Kenneth said: “I have been pretty poorly following a heart attack in January and I have been confined to bed for the past eight or nine days.

”I couldn’t believe it when the police came to my house on Saturday to say that someone had thrown a huge chunk of stone at my car.

“This is just sheer wanton vandalism. I can’t believe that someone has done this.”

Kenneth said the boulder was thrown through the side passenger window of his car.

“I have the boulder that was thrown and I think someone would easily be able to tell where it has come from because it is pretty distinctive,” he said.

“It has metal on it and looks as though it comes from a nearby wall.”

He added: “I was really unwell last week and wasn’t near my car as a result. It was a complete shock when police knocked on my door to tell me what had happened.

“I can’t believe someone thinks it is acceptable to do something like this.

“When I went outside to take a look I was horrified.

“The window is completely smashed and there is glass everywhere.

“I want to get it out there that there are people like this in Dundee who are prepared to do things like this when they don’t even know who they are targeting and harming.

“I have had a really horrible time during the past year or so and this is something I didn’t need on top of everything else.

“I was made homeless after my house was badly destroyed in a fire and I’m still in the process of getting all that sorted out.

“I’m only living in this rented flat while I’m waiting for my own home to be repaired.

“I have now had to go to a specialist glazier and get this damage mended.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are investigating a vandalism incident to a gold Jaguar X Type on Blackness Avenue, which is believed to have happened some time before 2.30pm on Saturday March 30, most likely overnight.

“If anyone has any information that could assist us, please call 101.”