Dundee health workers donate boxes of smalls for charity

Staff from Allied Health Professions in Kings Cross, and colleagues in portering, orthopaedics and the chief executive’s department at Ninewells, have donated three boxes of underwear to charity Smalls for All.

The charity collects and distributes underwear — new pants and new or nearly new bras — to women and children in Africa.

Director of Allied Health Professions Karen Anderson placed posters around Ninewells and Kings Cross asking for donations.

She said: “Smalls for All is a Scottish charity that is changing the lives of women in Africa — one bra at a time.”

Pictured are, from left: Karen, Elizabeth Cairns, Cecelia Harper, Sue Thomson, Rebecca Clarkson, Pat Mcdade and Susan Taylor.