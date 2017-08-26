Dundee health and social integration board faces overspend of £2m

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

The board which oversees Dundee’s health and social care services faces an overspend of more than £2 million, it has been revealed.

The projected figure is revealed in the annual report published by Dundee’s health and social integration joint board (IJB) — with prescriptions identified as the primary reason.

According to the report, there will be an overspend of £1,128,000 on GP prescribing, £956,000 on hosted services and £125,000 on family health services.

But the current year projected overspend is significantly less than the final tally in 2016/17 which totalled £3.4m.

The report adds: “Services delegated from Dundee City Council are anticipated to have a balanced budget at the year-end based on the expenditure patterns incurred to date.

“The financial position continues to reflect the impact of responding to the challenge of reducing delayed discharges through investment in additional capacity for care at home services and care home placements.”

The report also claims that staff costs are an issue.

“Staff cost pressures exist in a number of services such as the medicines for the elderly budget and palliative care,” it states.

The report also claims that the partnership has recorded many achievements during its first year.

These include a substantial increase in investment in home-based care services of £1.5m, improvements in services for young people at risk of homelessness, the expansion and development of the range of technology-enabled care options and a reduction in the length of time people spend in hospital due to emergency admissions and delayed discharges.

IJB chairman Ken Lynn said: “We want to make a difference to the lives of those who need our support.

“Our collective ambition is to achieve the best outcomes for families and communities.”

Vice-chairman Doug Cross said: “While we have much to celebrate, there is more to do.”

The report will be presented to a meeting of Dundee Health and Social Care Partnership on Tuesday.