Dundee haven’t shaken off United loss yet admits midfielder Shaun Byrne

Shaun Byrne admits Dundee are still to shake off last month’s home derby defeat to rivals Dundee United as they look to end their four-game winless streak tomorrow.

Since the 2-0 loss to the league leaders, the Dark Blues have managed just one point from the next nine available, losing to Inverness and QOS and drawing at Arbroath last weekend.

Next up is a home clash with in-form Dunfermline tomorrow but Byrne is confident the Dens Park side can turn things around and rebuild the belief they had before the loss on November 8.

He told the Tele: “The confidence has dropped massively.

“You could see in the three games prior to the United game we were in a really good place and were confident.

“I think that defeat hit us hard and we’ve not fully recovered as a team.

“In the games after, we lost to Inverness and Queen of the South and you could see the confidence has been hit in the team after those results.

“We need to dig in and work hard for each other – we are the only ones able to put it right.

“Confidence is probably the biggest thing for a footballer. When you are full of confidence you try things you wouldn’t do when it’s low.

“The only way it is going to come back is by picking up results and grafting in training.

“Hopefully, we can turn things soon.”

Dundee head back to Dens Park aiming to rebuild their relationship with the home faithful after some very disappointing displays.

However, Byrne says the Pars are a perfect example of how quickly things can turn around after three straight wins has seen Stevie Crawford’s side shoot up the division.

Byrne said: “We’ve got to win the fans round but we have to do it for ourselves as well.

“It’s down to us to get results. We know it hasn’t been good enough as a team and individually, so we need to get results. Only those will get fans back onside.”

He added: “You could see when we got our three wins in a row it pushed us right up the table and you can see that now with Dunfermline.

“I think they were down in mid-table and now they are up in third. One result can change a lot in this league and we need that.

“Dunfermline will come here confident after a few good results but we are at home and we need to use that advantage.

“We had a decent home record up until the last few. We need to get wins here and make this a hard place to come.”

Byrne began his career with Dunfermline in the old First Division before moving on to Livingston after three years.

There are still one or two old faces around the club he remembers but the midfielder insists his only focus is on his own, and the team’s, performance.

“It’s a club I know really well and they gave me a chance to play in the first team,” he added.

“I have a lot of good memories there but it was a long time ago now. I want to concentrate on doing well for Dundee, though.

“I know myself I’ve not been good enough. I’ve had some good games but I’ve not played well consistently enough week to week.

“When we got those three wins in October I was starting to feel good. Individually, I know I can be a lot better.

“I’m not going to say I’m going to do this and that. I can only work as hard as possible and I’m sure it will come together again and I can get back to how I was playing last season and enjoying things again.”