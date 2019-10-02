Dundee have the firepower to score more – and will, says Cammy Kerr

Defender Cammy Kerr says it’s only a matter of time before the Dundee frontline start hitting the back of the net on a regular basis.

Goals have been hard to come by at Dens Park this season as the Dark Blues have stuttered and stumbled in the Championship.

In the league, Danny Johnson has three goals to his name while Andrew Nelson has two and Kane Hemmings just one as Dundee have fallen behind league leaders Dundee United and Ayr United.

They’ve managed just three goals in three home games in the league this campaign but, from what Kerr has seen in training this season, those struggles in front of goal will end sooner rather than later.

And doing that at home to Arbroath on Saturday would be a fine place to start.

Kerr said: “The goals aren’t flowing for the strikers yet but I see them every day in training.

“They all bring different things to the table. Teams are sitting in, making it stuffy and making it difficult.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. It’s something we have to deal with.

“We’re struggling to break teams down but we’ve got the firepower to do it.”

Manager James McPake this week called it an “average start” to the season while fans have been much more damning in their criticism of the team.

The weekend saw the Dark Blues further off the pace at the top of the Championship table as the 1-1 draw at Queen of the South was followed by thumping wins for both United and Ayr, 6-0 over Morton and 4-1 at Arbroath respectively.

That leaves them nine points behind both.

For full-back Kerr, though, there is still an awful long way to go in the season.

And he says there is much better to come from the Dark Blues after winning just five points in their last five Championship fixtures.

He added: “There are about 30 games to go and it would be silly for people to say that a nine-point gap can’t be clawed back.

“It’s been done plenty of times before at both ends of the table. We’ve got a really good bunch of boys.

“That will carry us a long way and I’m sure things are going to click for us. It’s seven games in and people are looking at it as a poor start. We’ve been fine but we know that there is better to come.”

Kerr came under fire himself after a rash tackle at Cappielow gave Morton the chance to score the winning goal in a league defeat 10 days ago.

And he says that “daft” mistake was on his mind throughout the 90 minutes at Palmerston last Friday night.

Under the lights in Dumfries, Kerr went from villain to hero with a late goal-line clearance to prevent former team-mate Faissal El Bakhtaoui from netting what could easily have been a winner for the Doonhamers.

“Against Morton, I was playing well and it was a stupid decision I made in the last minute of the first half.

“It was in the back of my mind all night against Queen of the South that I don’t need to dive in.

“I know I’m good enough defensively and quick enough to deal with most players.

“The gaffer reiterated that to me through the week. I need to remember that.

“Sometimes you get too caught up in winning the ball but you have to keep in mind the situation of the game.

“At that moment at Morton it was daft.”

He added: “I’ve played in the team for a number of years now. I’m not young any more, even though I’m still learning the game.

“You need to know when you’re in the wrong and I knew that straight away the other week.

“It’s about learning from your mistakes and working on what you’re maybe not so good at.”