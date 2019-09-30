Dundee has starring role in episode of HBO drama Succession

Dundee is the special guest star in the latest episode of hit TV show Succession which stars the city’s own Brian Cox.

The series is an American satirical comedy-drama based on the fictional Roy family who are the dysfunctional owners of a global media and hospitality empire.

Tonight’s show titled “Dundee”, was filmed in the city in June, and features a number of locals as extras in the series.

It’s screened on HBO/Sky Atlantic and filming has taken place around the city including the V&A museum on Dundee’s waterfront.

The episode is the last of series two which was first shown in June last year in America.

It was created by writer Jesse Armstrong and the series has been renewed for a third term.

This evening’s show has been described as “nestling at the heart of Dundee”, where Cox’s character is originally from, and it is based around a celebration of character Logan Roy’s 50 years running fictional media company Waystar Royco.

The series has gained critical acclaim and, among its accolades, Succession won the British Academy Television Award for Best International Programme and actor Kieran Culkin received a nomination for the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film.

The series also received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series.

It stars a cast featuring Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Cox, Culkin, Peter Friedman, Natalie Gold, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Strong, and Rob Yang, with Dagmara Domiczyk, Arian Moayed, and J. Smith-Cameron in recurring roles.

The series first hit screens in Britain in August last year.

In this evening’s show a member of the family reveals they are preparing to buy a Scottish Premiership football club only to discover it is the rival club his dad supports.