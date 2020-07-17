Dundee has highest number of residents going to prison in Scotland

Dundee has topped the Scottish league table for having the highest number of residents going to prison.

According to new statistics released by the Scottish Prison Service, Dundee city has consistently been the local authority area with the highest number of arrivals in the prison system.

And that has been the case every year for the past decade.

This is despite the number of Dundonians in prison falling from just under eight per 1,000 residents in 2010/11 to just over four per 1,000 in the past year.

Councillor Kevin Cordell, SNP convener of community safety and public protection at Dundee City Council, said: “We are aware of the trend of people sentenced to short-term prison sentences of less than four years.

“In response, we have utilised community payback orders, including unpaid work as an alternative sentencing option for the sheriff court.

“We have also been working with the Scottish Prison Service at HMP Perth to coordinate and provide support to prisoners on their release, in order to avoid them returning to custody.

“The completion rate of community payback orders and the number of unpaid work hours carried out by people across the city remains very high.

“As a result, re-offending and reconviction rates are reducing.”

Meanwhile Labour councillor Kevin Keenan said: “It is not the best reflection on our city, but we need to find out the reasons why this is happening.

“There are many reasons why people end up in prison, but poverty can lead to people taking some chances.

“If they take a chance and don’t get caught, they start taking more chances.

“We need to rehabilitate people in the criminal justice system and see people paying a contribution to society through community service rather than by getting a prison sentence.”

Meanwhile, shadow justice secretary and north-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said that while the city was beginning to realise its potential in many ways, inequality and multiple deprivation had yet to be tackled in any meaningful way.

“The quality of life for many Dundonians has gone down, as funding for alcohol and drug rehab has been slashed along with council budgets,” he said.

“These are key drivers of crime – when people feel they have no future, leave school without positive destinations and there are few high quality jobs.

“These figures mark a decade of failing by the SNP.”

Prison service statistics reveal that overall in Scotland, the prison population has increased sharply since 2017 to an annual average of 8,200, most of which are adult men.

The number of women in the prison system has remained stable since 2013, whilst the average number of young offenders under the age of 21 has continued to decrease over the past 10 years.

Overall 17,294 people experienced imprisonment at some point in the year 2019/20, which is a fall of around 15% from 2010/11.

The statistics also found individuals from the 10% most deprived areas in Scotland are over represented in prisons, and prisoners who were previously classed as homeless has increased from 4.4% 10 years ago to 7.5%.

And the number of prisoners identifying as Asian, Asian Scottish, Asian British, African, Caribbean and black have also decreased, despite the number of people identifying as mixed, multiple or other ethnic minority increasing.